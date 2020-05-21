The winter’s recess reveals the spring’s wounds as the mountain, Mishawaka, begins to heal. In Acts 17, Paul speaks before the council in Athens, well aware of the goddesses and gods whose images he had seen displayed around the city. Achelois may have been one of them, the goddess of healing, washing the wounds of person and culture. Our future is wounded and working to recover. We are fortunate to know Mozodepowadso as one of our friends and neighbors. “Old Mozo” will provide much healing for many as we respect “mud season” in May and stay off trails to let the grasses grow, as well as hike around the traveled paths to observe and receive the mountain’s healing. John 14 reminds us how love helps us keep commands, and I Peter 3 recalls the happiness in “doing good.”
We are real happy that Living Tree Alliance is planning the annual Shavuot service, May 30 weekend. It will not be held at the chapel. The chapel simply can not help us maintain a 6-foot distance, and singing, laughing and puffing hard to hike can spread the viruses quickly. Visit livingtreealliance.com for details
— Dave and Louise Ransom