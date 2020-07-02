Process, that's what “big” is all about or else it disintegrates. Ahh, “Black Lives Matter” — yes, we want “integrate,” not “disintegrate.” We have been experiencing that delicate, sometimes narcissistic behavior. Here comes Genesis 22: beliefs are changing; a slow process that spares Isaac’s life. Here comes Psalm 13: steady as she goes, loved by God through it all. Here comes Jeremiah 28: Jerry counters the “peace proclaimer” Hananiah with news that the Babylonian captivity will continue. Here comes Psalm 89 telling us that the imperialist king is for our own protection. Here comes Romans 6 declaring that as long as we know ourselves under “grace” and not perhaps immovable process that can’t get out of its own way, the uglies have no domain over us. Here comes Matthew 10:42 telling us that we know ourselves under grace as long as we responsively offer that one needed cup of water with one who is thirsty. Chaplain Len Randolph and we proceeded to the chapel for spring cleaning through the new process imposed by COVID-19 and the new management. Call ahead, folks. We passed many walking and running up and down the Toll Road — yes, we drove with a truck and SUV full of tools. What a joy to be there. We were sad to put up a sign, “Chapel closed ... COVID.” Masked, 6 feet apart, process. It’s big — some may not realize it even yet. On Sunday, we stood with witnesses to George Floyd and the entire human process of outgrowing prejudgments and hatreds. Like war, we now fight COVID-19 and our ignorance caused by what we were not taught about slavery and slavish control freaks as teachers or leaders. Slowly, but happening?
— Dave and Louise Ransom
