What luscious scriptures. Jacob’s dream, the laddered angels of promise in Genesis 28. Psalms 139 and 86, God’s knowing us better than we do and saving us from ourselves. The gorgeous wisdom of Solomon 12 of God’s unlimited care — no rank, chain of command or gated community, with Isaiah 44’s ditto: one God. Romans 8 respects our need for patience if we don’t get it, as Matthew 13 allowing the wheat and tares to grow together, then sorted out at the harvest.
The chapel will celebrate a harvest time of sorting out on Friday, July 24, 1 p.m. on Zoom, through the good offices of the Rev. Rick Swanson. Contact Rick if you would enjoy looking in. As with all these Zoom meetings, one needs a computer and the codes and links to participate. We are also looking ahead to a meeting on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m., also operated by Fr. Rick. If you remember the chapel, you are probably a member, as people and groups are members for life.
Meanwhile we have had to turn away two weddings, a renewal of vows and a wedding planned for over a year to alternate facilities. We simply do not have sufficient hygienic space.
— Dave and Louise Ransom
