The snows have dusted the low hills and wizened the peaks. We can imagine the Toll Road crews eagerly eying culverts, washes, fallen trees and limbs, even as they “keep their distance.”

Cathy Snow, who is planning Mountain Day of Remembrance, if we can hold it, is eying Sunday, September 20 at 2 p.m. Cathy is a valued board member and a lay chaplain.

We are delighted that two more chaplains, one in Connecticut, the other in Illinois, have decided to join our board of directors. Sarah Kieffer is the sister of Mary “Polly” Kieffer, and who carried the Bible into the chapel at dedication ceremony in 1983. The Rev. Dr. Blythe Kieffer has long led the services for “Polly’s Day,” scheduled — in hope — for Thursday, August 6th this year.

— Dave and Louise Ransom

