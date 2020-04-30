“More snow coming” was the word. We are using the last of our wood, enjoying the sun breaking through the clouds. We hope you find joy during this pandemic, a time for wondering, a time for planning and planting, a time for reflection. We are giving thanks for all the responses of mosques, synagogues, churches, civic groups and local folk during this pandemic. Will leadership see the needs of the earth, or will they simply keep grabbing for wealth? These are the sort of reflections that come to one sitting at home or climbing about the mountain, away from one’s regular worship or service community or neighbor, but in some ways, closer to them.
We are so very happy that another lay chaplain has also joined our team. Len Randolph from Morristown began serving last year and has helped greatly with the maintenance, as well. As you sit quietly for a moment, amidst this horrid time, what dreams of yours are beginning to form a new vision? Enjoy Psalm 116.
— Dave and Louise Ransom