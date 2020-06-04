Pentecost could not happen in 2020. The large gathering of people awaiting the descent of the spirit during the feast of weeks, Shavuot. But, the rabbis and synagogues and Jewish organizations of Vermont combined to offer a time of sharing, study, celebration and prayer like no other. We gratefully received the efforts of Living Tree Alliance who gave us a spiritually enriching walk a mile uphill, a precious moment with Craig Oshkello, and meeting a new friend as we enjoyed a prayer lunch on one of the wooded pinnacles. Thank you.
Meanwhile, the chapel must remain closed. People come from around the globe, usually unannounced, no health records, quarantines, temps, soap and water. Several years ago, Kathy Thompson presented the chapel with hand sanitizer. Since then, it appeared in chapel and privy, summer and winter. Kathy worked in the medical field, saw the need, acted.
Again in history, a world event is happening. Are we listening? As in Psalm 104 God inspires life, not without challenges. As in John 7 the spirit of life pours out from the hearts of caregivers facing death, healing, possibility. As in John 20:19 we go on together in our wildernesses — just not at the chapel. Call us at 802-644-8144 if you have a notion to greet people in the spirit or offer a service in the future — hopefully vaccinated or protected by the plasma of those gone before in the struggle. Peace be with you.
— Dave and Louise Ransom