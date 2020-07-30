Do you ever remember being a personal or corporate member, synagogue, church or family of The Mountain Chapel? You might be. Members are for life. There were over 350 founding members in 1983, joining the founding Kieffer family from Stowe to halfway around the world to Gerry Ford’s family.
Please let us know — we have not found the list. We have pictures and letters and lists of names and addresses.
We plan to hold a Zoom meeting on Aug. 2 from 5 to 6 p.m. for the community of members. But all are welcome.
We like snappy meetings, saving social gathering for meeting at the Chapel or hiking in the mountains, but they always like news and suggestions. That’s you. Contact the Rev. Rick Swanson, rector of St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe, 802-760-7787.
We plan to say goodbye and hello to special board members, set up for three-year terms. We’re trying to write a story of the Chapel as well as reinvent bylaws, long overdue.
— Dave and Louise Ransom
