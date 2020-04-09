It almost looked like snow being pulled over the mountains like a snug blanket. Gentle drops gave us warning, so we enjoyed our isolation walk — not up “Isolation” — and scooted back through the woods. The showers did not arrive until later.
We shared the Scriptures and envisioned the Chapel’s viewing it all, reflecting the conversations within its walls on weather, tragedy, seasons, signs of hope, human progress and regress.
In this season of waiting, we are grateful to hear from persons who would like to offer services at the Chapel when the opportunity returns, lay or clergy. We know not when. Pick a day. We’ll sign you up!
The Chapel focuses on community. Our April liturgical calendar coincidentally lists a peace webinar, Passover, Easter week, Yom HaShoah, Earth Day (50th anniversary) and Ramadan.
On Palm Sunday, we read of the betrayals of the disciples Judas and Peter — the Passion story. We look for COVID-19’s lesson, regrowth in human compassion.
Meanwhile the Chapel waits in the silence of the Mountain, as do we all. Shalom. Peace. Blessing.
— Dave and Louise Ransom