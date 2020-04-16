We are writing on what the Christian world deems as Good Friday, and in this historic month, not only of COVID-19 tragedies and lockdowns, but also a month that includes Passover, Ramadan, Earth Day, and the horrid and nourishing memories of Yom HaShoah, as well as the tragedies and strengths of Holy Week and Easter.
Many of us will be feeling the impact of the lectionary Psalm 22’s opening line, “My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?” Hopefully, we all can make it to its latter verses. “I am helpless before these wild bulls. I will tell my people what you have done; I will praise you in their assembly: …(S)He does not neglect the poor or ignore their suffering; s(he) does not turn away from them, but answers when they call for help … The poor will eat as much as they want … People not yet born will be told: ‘The Lord saved his people.’”
— David and Louise Ransom