Kohenet Sephirah Stacey and Craig Oshkello of Living Tree Alliance, Moretown, and their team and ski schoolers began the winter season for chapel on Feb. 2. No one was available for Feb. 9.
During the week we had fielded a few inquiries about the chapel, which expressed the same misunderstanding — that anyone can officiate a marriage there. We require clergy to officiate.
That definition has been stretched in the past — for instance, a Jesuit priest officiated a same-sex marriage before many religious groups recognized marriage as inclusive. The mountain itself, as well as the mountain resorts, offer many splendid locations.
— Dave and Louise Ransom