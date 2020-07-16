The 65th Psalm lifts up blessedness amidst trial. The pun would be that the Chapel offers blessedness amidst trial and trail!
We offer our blessing to the Rev. Will Vaus, pastor of Stowe Community Church, who will soon “hit the trail” from Stowe to Yarmouth, Mass. Blessings for the journey.
We will all continue to share the trial of the triple threats of climate change, militant police brutality and bungling of COVID-19 that have led us to a world of trial and changes.
As Romans 8 and Matthew 13 suggest, here is a spirit that works toward fulfillment, even in the poorest of soils, and we are the empowered gardeners who move on in joy. In Chapel life, one of the fruits will be from the hard work of the board president, the Rev. Rick Swanson, and others who are planning a Zoom board meeting for Friday, July 24, at 1 p.m., and a community meeting of the corporation at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2. You can now actually join us by Zoom; all Chapel meetings are open. We will say fare thee well to some longtime board members, and welcome to others. Contact Fr. Rick at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church so you can participate.
Call 644-8144 if you feel inspired to greet people in the spirit or offer a future service of worship at the Chapel.
— Dave and Louise Ransom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.