We received news from Sephira Stacey Oshkello on the Annual Shavuot: “Hiking to the Mountain Chapel has become a Shavuot tradition for Living Tree Alliance and JCOGS for the last five years. This year, due to COVID-19, we are shifting our tradition and are excited to put together a collaborative event. Vermont Jewish Communities around the state are offering a collective festival during Shavuot that brings hope, resilience and statewide connection. Online and nature activities offered throughout the holiday are open to all, with a special featured concert with Nefesh Mountain Saturday night offered on Facebook live. Living Tree Alliance will offer a self-guided pilgrimage on their land in Moretown on May 30. Registration is required and all details are available at jewishcommunitiesofvermont.org.”
From Matt Towle, who would have been offering “31st Annual Mountain Day: Hike to the Top of Vermont” on May 30: “As of now, I am not going to do a group hike since none of us were sure of what the guidance would be regarding COVID-19 a few weeks ago and we want to protect our fellow community members. Wishing you well during this time and going forward.”
As in Psalm 68, we live to “protect orphans, widows, desolate, prisoners, needy — scatter the peoples who delight in war.” and in Luke 24 work toward “repentance and forgiveness” — in John 20 “have heart” and know the “living (moving) water” as we celebrate, differently, Ramadan’s Eid al-Fitr, Shavuot, Ascension, Memorial Day and “wait for the gift” as we bless: “Peace be with you.”
— Dave and Louise Ransom