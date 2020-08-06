Today, by virtue of Zoom, operated by Rev. Fr. Rick Swanson, rector of Saint John’s in the Mountains, the Chapel community corporation met. Yes, thanks to the organizational skills of Fr. Rick and Blythe and Sarah Kieffer, the new chapel board has been adopted, the corporation has been re-recognized (members are for life so you may be one), and as we slow down during COVID the chapel plans can speed up.
Our new board, class of 2021, will be: Rev. Dr. Blythe D. Kieffer, chaplain, of Springfield, Ill., secretary; Len Randolph, chaplain, of Morristown; Scott Reeves of The Mountain Company; Class of 2022: William T. Kieffer IV of Idaho; The Rev. Michael Thorpe, pastor of United Methodist Churches in Wolcott and Binghamsville, winter resident chaplain; Catherine Snow of Morristown, resident chaplain.
Class of 2023: Tom Hubbs of Stowe, treasurer; Sarah Kieffer of Hartford, Conn., chaplain; The Rev. Dr. Richard D. Swanson of Waitsfield, summer resident chaplain and president.
— Dave and Louise Ransom
