The mountains, their majesty is reflected in Psalm 8. We’ve been watching house-size boulders creep down Smugglers Notch over the years. The State Police assured us they are cleaned up. We are stewards amidst this majesty.
Genesis tells of a world where God was “pleased with all” that was created — pleased with George Floyd, pleased with Minneapolis police and pleased with protesters. Pleased that the world could finally view what “whitey” has done to dominate blacks and people of color. It is out in full view now. “Whitey” can only move swiftly to make amends. We are stewards, says Psalm 8. Second Corinthians 13 leads us to communion of spirit, as the 11 disciples of Jesus were empowered in Matthew 28. The same God of Genesis 1, not the Marduk-Tiamat dominating God of Babylon, moves us to share and be stewards of the spirit, to live in peace, yes, to be “peace officers,” to see as we “lift our eyes up to the hills” the majesty of God’s pleasure, as a mountain that we ascend with respect, that we do not dominate, that appears so majestic as one continually giving soil, water, weather, pain and pleasure, life and the real work of sharing, imagining, developing the dynamic of peace. Let’s get with it, now led by George Floyd and a heavenly host to help us. Yes, we need their help. We are begging.
— Dave and Louise Ransom