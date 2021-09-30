“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”
— F. Scott Fitzgerald
This quote from one of my favorite authors resonates with more impact this year than in the past. In many ways, we are all experiencing life starting over again this fall as our local community reopens and we welcome travelers, guests, leaf peepers and new residents to our beautiful village.
For me and my family, our life is truly starting afresh as we recently moved to Stowe to begin a new life here in Vermont and to serve as the pastor at Stowe Community Church.
Beyond the breathtaking views, stunning colors and crisp autumn air, we have experienced a warm welcome from our new congregation and community. My wife, Lauretta, teaches at Morrisville Elementary School and our twin boys, Jack and Blake, are enjoying third grade at Stowe Elementary School.
The embrace of the greater Stowe community mirrors that of the church that bears its name, and we are excited to extend the same hospitality and welcome this autumn. We are expanding our services to include nursery care, Sunday morning programs for children, in-person and online livestream worship services and additional enriching activities for people of all ages and stages.
Whether you are a longtime resident or have recently moved to town as we have, this fall provides an opportunity to start all over again and experience life anew and we look forward to experiencing that with you.
To learn more about our growing and vibrant community of faith, call the church office at 253-7257, visit stowechurch.org, connect on Facebook or contact me directly at dan@stowechurch.org.
— Rev. Dan Haugh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.