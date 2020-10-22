I was so pleased that the children of Kids Connection and I were able to come together with Mission Church Decorating for our reopening a few weeks ago. We had such a wonderful time putting up leaves, warm and fuzzy wall hangings and lots of pumpkins. It was a wonderful reminder that when children are asked to help with a job or a task, they so quickly rise to the occasion.
We are continuing to meet together for Kids Connection once again on Sunday mornings during the 9:30 a.m. service. We will go outside for part of our lesson and worship time, as the weather allows, so if you are interested in joining us, we recommend sending your child along with a jacket and other warm, fall outdoor attire.
In addition, as the church does continue with its reopening, we will continue to meet on Wednesday mornings, 11 a.m.-noon, on the front lawn of the church for additional Kids Connection time. All are welcome, and if you would like any further info, feel free to email me at tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
There was a short back-to-school film shared in the Quest a few weeks ago, so if anyone would like to see what we were up to this summer and early fall, feel free to give it a look.
I would like to also extend a personal note of gratitude and appreciation to Peter Hammond, our interim pastor, and to all of the leaders at Stowe Community Church, for making us all feel so safe, and to continue to have hope for all things in the future.
— Taryn Noelle
