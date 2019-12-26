A few years ago, in thinking on the concept of the 12 days of Christmas, I learned that the 12th day actually falls on Jan. 5, 2020. I hope that this finds all of you warm, happy and enjoying the sights and sounds of the season.
We at the Stowe Community Church just completed our run of our first ever fully staged musical. We spent the past two months in rehearsal of the beloved Barbara Robinson children’s story “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," and I have to say that the process of working on the show gave me the very reminder of why it is I do this, more times than I can count.
To be able to reach a child and a student on a level that makes them want to truly show up, communicate a story, be a part of something special, and in the end, part of a family and a community, especially for educational theater — I have learned that those moments and discoveries are some of my greatest joys and triumphs in this life.
So, I send huge heartfelt thanks to everyone in the cast and community and here at the church, for making “The Best Christmas Pageant” possible.
I also wanted to send out a quick reminder that our live recorded album “Love Like This” is here and is available for purchase at the church.
Happiest Holiday and New Year’s Blessings to you all.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director