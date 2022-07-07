Summer brings some changes to the weekly 9:30 a.m. service, but one constant is the wonderful music performed by our organist and music director Karen Miller. In addition to playing the Simmonds Tracker Pipe Organ, she shares weekly notes on the pieces and composers featured that week.
In the first weeks of July, she is highlighting Marcel Dupre, Cesar Franck, Dieterich Buxtehude, Ralph Vaughn Williams and J.S. Bach. Among the notes, we learn that Bach’s “Oregelbuchlein” (“Little Organ Book”) was probably written in Cothen where he was employed between 1717 and 1723. Its purpose was “to give to the beginning organist to perform chorales in every kind of way, and to perfect himself in the study of the pedal.”
Which is not to say, by the way, that these pieces sound simple at all! Familiar hymn tunes are named as variations are performed, with other interesting musical tidbits.
On July 10, Pastor Dan Haugh will launch a new sermon series on the parables of Jesus that will take us to Labor Day.
Finally, summer affords us the opportunity to feature wonderful soloists and groups in our special music slot. We are looking forward to hearing Marc Yakubosky, Art Lloyd, Greg Morrill and Mary and David Gibson in July.
The Stowe Community Church backpack drive continues through July 17. Drop-off is at the Stowe Community Church Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. All items must be new and will be distributed by the Vermont Department for Children and Families before school starts. All donations will help families in need in Lamoille County. For more information, go to stowecommunitychurch.org, or call 802-253-7257.
— Mort Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.