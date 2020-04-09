It is hard to believe that it is Holy Week, and it is certainly the strangest Holy Week I have experienced in my lifetime. This is usually a time of celebration and many gatherings for Christians around the world, so it is all the harder to be isolated right now.
But at Stowe Community Church we are carrying on with our daily, livestreamed prayer services at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. View those at stowechurch.org.
April 9 is Maundy Thursday and I will be offering virtual communion during our two prayer services that day. So, grab a glass of wine or grape juice, and some bread, and join us online.
On April 10 I will lead two virtual Good Friday services, also at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Finally, on Sunday, April 12, I will lead a traditional Easter service online at 9:30 a.m. and a contemporary Easter service online at 4:30 p.m.
Another way to connect with us is on Facebook. Just search our name.
One of our music leaders, Chris Vigneau, will be posting live worship music there. And Taryn Noelle, our director of Christian education, will be posting live “Kids Connection” sessions for children.
If you need someone to do your grocery shopping or to pick up items from the pharmacy, we have church volunteers ready to help you out. Contact information is on our website.
Stay home, stay safe and join us online.
— Rev. Will Vaus