We continue our expansion of worship music by adding new genres as special music. We are delighted to include the jazz saxophone soloist, Jake Whitesell, on Sunday, March 13.
In anticipation of the return of a second service in May, we’ll be featuring a preview of that music in April. And Easter, of course, gives us a great opportunity to add instruments to the morning.
This coming Sunday, March 6, the choir will perform “Come Sunday” by Duke Ellington. “Come Sunday” was written in 1942 as a part of the first movement of a suite entitled Black, Brown and Beige. In 1958, Ellington revised the piece for an album of the same name, which had a new vocal version sung by gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, greatly increasing its popularity.
The sheet music was gifted to the church music program by Sue Bennett, former member of the choir, in memory of her husband, Bruce. We’ll be thinking of Sue and sending our love as we sing this wonderful, intricate jazz standard.
We hope you join us 9:30 Sundays, either in person on Main Street, or through our livestream at stowechurch.org. Our Sunday service includes a children’s message, and there’s a Zoom link for at-home children to join in the activities in fellowship hall. Younger children are welcome in our nursery, staffed by Lorna Dill, for the entire service.
Support for all members of the community is available by calling the church office at 802-253-7257 and requesting prayers by the prayer team, or other resources.
— Mort Butler
