We are now in the season of Eastertide, which on the Christian liturgical calendar is the period of 50 days, spanning from Easter Sunday to Pentecost Sunday, June 5. Pentecost commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit on Jesus’ Apostles, and it is also known as the birthday of the Christian church. The Holy Spirit is sent to instruct, guide and comfort us, to give us hope and joy and companionship through this life and into the next.
We are joining the United Church of Christ in responding to the appeal for support for refugees and for the elderly and other vulnerable people displaced within Ukraine and unable to leave. For more information, or to donate go to ucc.org and click on Ukraine appeal.
Stowe Community Church is seeking to hire a director of youth ministry for students in sixth grade and up. We are looking for a person who has a passion for young people, outdoor recreation and building a community of faith. Experience in education or leading a youth-based program is preferred, but a love of Christ and our youth group is a must. Interested applicants should send a resume or a letter of interest to Marylou Durett at info@stowechurch.org.
Food insecurity is a reality for persons in our community. Help us keep our food share box well supplied by dropping off non-perishable foods such as peanut butter, cereal, tuna, pasta, pasta sauce, canned fruits and vegetables. These items can be left inside the front door of the church, 137 Main Street, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
If you would like us to pray for healing or special needs for you or someone you know, call the church office at 802-253-7257.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
