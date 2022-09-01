Welcome back, September. In addition to possibly cooler weather and the return of school days, we have so much lined up.
Join our new book drive for the Lamoille Family Center and donate new children’s books for kids up to 12 years of age. Donations will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 19. Drop-off is at the church Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. or Sunday during church services. All books must be new and child appropriate.
In addition to our traditional 9:30 a.m. service on Sept. 4 we are looking forward to another evening music worship service. The musical genres for this service span from contemporary Christian to folk, gospel, pop, jazz and Broadway classics. Come share and join in this musical worship celebration service. All are welcome.
Weather permitting, we will celebrate at the Parsonage Park and follow the service with a picnic. Details are available by calling the church at 802-253-7257.
Other events lined up for September include an infant and toddler playdate on Saturday, Sept. 10, a Blessing of the Backpacks on Sunday, Sept. 11, and on a special service at Trapp Family Concert Meadow, a Blessing of the Animals, on Sunday Sept. 18. More about these services in our news item next week.
Our prayer team continues to offer support for anyone in need: If you would like us to pray for healing or special needs for you or someone you know, please call the church office or email info@stowechurch.org.
