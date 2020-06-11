It seems that it has been forever since our wonderful congregation has been able to meet in person. Hopefully, that will change very soon and we will once again be able to gather together to ask the lord's blessing.
Remember that old hymn?
Our Board of Directors met and formed a committee to look into scheduling the reopening of the church. The plan will be discussed at the June meeting and the results will be published here, as well in the Quest.
June 12 will be the last day of livestreamed prayer service. Pastor Will has done a terrific job with these twice-daily services and we are all so thankful for having had him do them. I know they meant a lot to me. Fear not. The Sunday livestream services will continue as always, with a traditional service at 9:30 a.m. and a traditional service at 4:30 p.m.
Pastor Will is going to be taking a much-needed and well-deserved break the week of June 13-21. He, Becky and Josh will be enjoying time on the Cape. Let’s wish them well and hope they come back rested and refreshed. While they are gone, Greg Stefanski will be filling the pulpit for us via livestream.
Continue to follow CDC guidelines and take care until we meet again.
— Jean H. Mudgett