He is hopping down the bunny trail. Easter is on its way.
Do your thoughts of Easter involve a big, white bunny with pink ears, baskets full of treats, colored eggs hidden in the yard for the kiddos to find, family gathered around the table for a yummy meal, too much chocolate and, of course, jellybeans?
We all do enjoy the fun things during Easter season. At Stowe Community Church we love all those things too, but we know that Easter means much more than jellybeans.
The church will hold several Easter services this year:
• Maundy Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m.: holy communion.
• Good Friday, April 15, noon: Combined service with St. John’s
Sunrise service, Sunday April 17, 6:04 a.m.: Ride the Stowe Mountain Resort gondola up and down or ski down; gondola starts at 4:40 a.m. and stops at 5:40 p.m.
• Easter Sunday worship, April 17, 9:30 a.m.
• Easter Egg Hunt, April 17, 10:30: At Parsonage Park
If you can’t join in person, livestream our services at stowechurch.org.
There are always those in need. It may be for food, prayer, a ride or just a friendly visit. Do reach out to the church office if you have a need of any kind. There are folks ready to help.
Hope to see everyone on Easter. It will be a pure blessing for all who attend. Until then, share the love. He is risen, hallelujah!
— Jean H. Mudgett
