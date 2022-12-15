How do you get into the Christmas spirit? Maybe it’s decorating your Christmas tree, watching holiday movies or baking cookies. For many, Christmas time is often associated with snow-covered mountains and fields.
Although it might not quite feel like Christmas, it will come and we will again feel the hope, peace, joy and love that God has promised.
While we wait with anticipation for Christmas and the birth of Jesus, there are many opportunities to embrace the season of Advent at Stowe Community Church, even without much snow on the ground.
Join us on Sunday, Dec. 18, at our 9:30 a.m. service and enjoy the annual Christmas pageant. All children are invited to take part. Nothing says Christmas like the retelling of Jesus’ birth starring cute angels and sheep.
Additionally, the 29th Messiah Sing-in returns on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. Sing along to the choruses and enjoy the music of favorite soloists and an 18-piece orchestra. This year, all attendees are required to wear masks. Tickets at the door are $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.