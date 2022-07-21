Pastor Dan Haugh has begun a new summer series of sermons entitled: “Stories and Signs: The Parables of Jesus.” On Sunday, July 24, the sermon will be based on the parable of the rich fool and will focus on trusting in God’s providence and provisions in our lives. The Scripture text for this message is Luke 12:13-32.
Please join us for worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. in person or livestream at our website, stowecommunitychurch.org. You will enjoy Haugh’s inspiring sermons.
This summer we offer a Sunday morning program of worship for children and youth. Under the leadership of our Taryn Noelle, the program will focus on the message: “Jesus Teaches Us How to Pray.” This program will include a full hour of worship in fellowship hall from 9:30-10:30 a.m. All children in the community are invited to attend.
We are encouraging support for the Stowe Land Trust, which relies on volunteers from our community to help keep our well-loved trails in top shape. On July 24, from 1-3 p.m., they need a few extra sets of hands to help remove the old Howard Carroll Memorial Bridge so a new one can be installed. This work is suitable for older teens and adults. For more information, email barry@stowelandtrust.org.
This year’s Bible camp theme is “Monumental!” Camp will run Monday, Aug. 22, to Friday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a closing ceremony and celebration following the end of camp on Aug. 26. Check the website for updates and registration, and call Noelle or Marylou Durett with any questions at 802-253-7257.
