With the arrival of brisk temperatures and signs of fall in the trees and in the air, all things back to school are vibrant and bustling at the Stowe Community Church. We began this month with a very special Blessing of The Backpacks led by our Pastor Dan Haugh, and we welcomed 30 children that day for a very momentous kickoff to the school year.
We have many things to celebrate, such as a thriving nursery care program, complete with a brand-new nursery care coordinator, multiple new spaces for classrooms, and a wonderful brand-new curriculum for our children’s classes. We are working with a program called Holy Moly, and we also now have two separate classes, with a room dedicated to kindergarten to second grade, as well as a classroom dedicated to children in grades three to five.
