“My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.”
— Desmund Tutu
On Monday, July 19, our church office was closed in recognition of Juneteenth. I am encouraged to not only acknowledge this event in our history but to celebrate the ongoing struggle for emancipation that continues to this day. As a part of our calling and efforts toward dismantling racism, Juneteenth can be an observance of solidarity and hope for God’s people and a sign of unity within the body of Christ.
A new summer sermon series begins on The Beatitudes and Jesus’ teachings on who are blessed and our calling to seek liberty and justice for all.
I invite you join us on Sunday, July 2, at Parsonage Park, 188 Maple St., for an evening of music, food and fellowship. The theme for this month’s evening service is “Freedom.”
Popular and beloved contemporary worship songs and traditional patriotic and folk music will be featured. We’ll start with a cookout at 5 p.m. Hamburgers, hotdogs and chicken will be provided. Please bring a dish to share, beverages and either a blanket or chair. The worship service begins at 6 p.m. and will last 45 minutes. All ages and stages are welcome.
As springtime turns into summer and we enter a new season of church life, may you make time to relax, replenish and be restored in mind, body and spirit.
“And so, with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.”
— F. Scott Fitzgerald, “The Great Gatsby”
Grace and peace.
— Pastor Dan Haugh
