Christmas is truly a season of music. In the month of December, I am offering a new sermon series entitled The Carols of Christmas. Each Sunday in Advent, on Christmas Eve and the Sunday after Christmas, I will be talking about a different Christmas carol in the sermon for the day. The series works out like this:

Dec. 8: “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”; Dec. 15: “Joy to the World”; Dec. 22: “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”; Dec. 24: “Silent Night”; Dec. 29: “What Child Is This?”

I hope you will join us for one or all of these Sundays, to sing your favorite Christmas carols and learn more about them. Our traditional service is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and our contemporary service is every Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to all of our usual services, we have a number of special events at our church in December:

• Dec. 7: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christmas fair.

• Dec. 8: 4:30 p.m., Blue Christmas service for those who have lost a loved one.

• Dec. 11: 7 p.m., Old-fashioned Christmas Carol Sing.

• Dec. 16: 7 p.m., “Messiah” sing-along.

• Dec. 20 and 21: 7 p.m., “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

• Dec. 22: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christmas open house at the parsonage, 188 Maple St.

• Dec. 24: 5, 8 and 11 p.m., Christmas Eve candlelight services.

Join us this month at Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St., as we celebrate Christmas.

— The Rev. Will Vaus

