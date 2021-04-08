Spring is here! Or, is it? It is hard to tell sometimes.
At Stowe Community Church it is always spring. We are an open and welcoming congregation of friendly people. Regardless of your beliefs or lifestyle, you will be welcome.
We have high hopes of having in-person services soon. It has been far too long since we have been able to gather together.
Thankfully, we do have livestreaming to keep us in touch with each other.
Our regular service is livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Our contemporary service is at 1:30 p.m. Both can be watched by going to stowechurch.com.
The opening committee is working hard to figure out when it will be safe to meet in person again. Soon, but not too soon.
We still have Peter Hammond as interim pastor. He is doing a wonderful job for us and we are so thankful to have him with us. At the same time, our search committee is working to find our next full time pastor.
If you have any needs of any kind, feel free to call the church office. Marylou will put you in contact with the right person to help you.
Folks are still in need of food for themselves and their families. Donate at your favorite store or bring non-perishables to the church. Knock on the door and Marylou will come and get your items.
Need prayer? We have a prayer team who would love to help you.
As the weather is starting to be more of what we think spring should be, put on your walking shoes and get outside. Walk, clean the yard or ride your bike. Being outside will lift your spirits.
— Jean H. Mudgett
