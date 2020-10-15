It’s a pleasure to write this column for the Stowe Reporter as the interim minister of the Stowe Community Church. I welcome this opportunity to be a part of the Stowe community, as well as this congregation.

Those of you who, as they say, “have been here a while” know well the rich history of this town and the beauty of its mountains and valleys. What you may or may not know is the story of this congregation and the spirit that is alive and moving within it.

One hundred years ago the Stowe Community Church accomplished what was unthinkable at that time — combining churches of varying traditions and beliefs into one faith community. That story continues today as an open and affirming church that respects and welcomes difference and believes that faith is a journey and not a destination.

Our 9:30 a.m. service and 1:30 p.m. contemporary service are always live-streamed. You can find them on our website — stowechurch.org — along with current information about in-person worship. You can also call 802-253-7257. No matter who or where you are on life’s journey you are welcome here.

— Peter Hammond

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.