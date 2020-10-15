It’s a pleasure to write this column for the Stowe Reporter as the interim minister of the Stowe Community Church. I welcome this opportunity to be a part of the Stowe community, as well as this congregation.
Those of you who, as they say, “have been here a while” know well the rich history of this town and the beauty of its mountains and valleys. What you may or may not know is the story of this congregation and the spirit that is alive and moving within it.
One hundred years ago the Stowe Community Church accomplished what was unthinkable at that time — combining churches of varying traditions and beliefs into one faith community. That story continues today as an open and affirming church that respects and welcomes difference and believes that faith is a journey and not a destination.
Our 9:30 a.m. service and 1:30 p.m. contemporary service are always live-streamed. You can find them on our website — stowechurch.org — along with current information about in-person worship. You can also call 802-253-7257. No matter who or where you are on life’s journey you are welcome here.
— Peter Hammond
