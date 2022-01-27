I am so pleased, and not a bit surprised, to share that 2022 has begun with an amazing outpouring of community and church-wide support for the continuation of both hybrid learning and worship. I am always so impressed by how our church and community members alike navigate the waters of the pandemic and adapt so beautifully to whatever is needed.
In all things Christian education, we are working with just such a model, and we are off to a great start. Thanks to the flexibility of our children, youth and families, we are able to share our weekly children’s worship time both in person and Zoom.
Each week in both the online Quest, and in the church’s online bulletin, families can find a Zoom link to be able to tune in for children’s worship. Alternatively, I am reaching out to families to let them know that I am available for a more personal phone call, in-person visit or a personal Zoom chat to catch up and to help us all stay connected.
Feel free to reach out to the church if you are looking for an in-person or for a one-on-one children’s worship time during these cold winter days.
Knowing that spring is also not too far away, we are actively planning for some additional children, youth and family programming during the week, and we will share more of those details soon. We also are excited to share that we are looking forward to welcoming babies and toddlers to our nursery in the next few weeks as well. Stay tuned to the online Quest and weekly online bulletins for more of those exciting details and updates.
Wishing you all warm, safe and happy winter blessings.
— Taryn Noelle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.