In the Christian tradition, we entered the season of Pentecost June 5. The season runs until the beginning of Advent. Pentecost is the 50th day after Easter and is celebrated as the birthday of the church.
We have celebrated several events this season at church, most recently the installation of our pastor, Rev. Dan Haugh. The service took place June 12 and confirms and celebrates the covenantal relationship between this church and its pastor. Installation is a sign that we are committed to share mutually in the mission and purpose of Stowe Community Church.
Our Bible camp is scheduled for Aug. 22-26 and is open to grades K-5. This program is open to all kids in Stowe. Information can be found at stowecommunitychurch.org.
Please contribute to our backpack drive. We are collecting school supplies that will be distributed to families in need in Lamoille County through the Department of Children and Families. You can drop off donations at the church between 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. or Sunday during worship. Items will be collected June 19 to July 17. New back-to-school items needed include backpacks, pens and pencils, notebooks, binders and paper, colored pencils, markers, crayons and water bottles.
We continue to urge prayer support and donations for the people of Ukraine. You can find information online at Ukraine Emergency Appeal-United Church of Christ. Our prayer team is always available for those in need of prayer support. You can send in prayer requests to info@stowechurch.org.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
