Sunday, March 21, marks the Fifth Sunday in this season of Lent. We continue to worship via livestream on Sundays at both 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., but look forward to our congregation meeting together again in person.
The church re-opening committee will recommend when the time is appropriate for this to happen. In the meantime, be sure to join us for worship on Sundays at stowechurch.org.
The title for Rev. Peter Hammond’s sermon March 21 is “Sowing Seeds, Bearing Fruit,” based on the Biblical text of John 12:20-33. In this passage, Jesus foreshadows his death and resurrection. What a timely topic for these days when we begin to see the snow melt and anticipate the new life that comes with spring.
If you have children who would be interested in participating in our Kids Connection after-school program, contact Taryn Noelle at tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
Many individuals and organizations have deep financial needs in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. The church can certainly use your donations at this time; visit stowechurch.org/donate.
If you, or someone you know, would like prayers for comfort or healing, the members of our prayer team are ready to offer support. Call the church office, 253-7257, with your requests.
Don’t forget our neighbors in need by donating food for the Lamoille Community Food Share. If you wish to donate non-perishable food items, call the church office at 253-7257 to let us know. You can leave items on the front porch or knock on the front door 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Food donations can also be left at the local grocery store in their food deposit bins.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
