As the hustle and bustle of peak fall foliage draws to a close, many of us might be weary from endless traffic, long lines at our go-to coffee spots, or crowds on our favorite trails. But as Pastor Dan Haugh reminded us during last week’s service, it is important to take the time to enjoy God’s beautiful blessings while they are around us.
After a few glorious days of that autumn glow, just like that we are entering one of the lesser-known Vermont seasons — stick season. Although it is often a quieter time in town, there are many exciting happenings at Stowe Community Church to get you through this dreary, grey season until we are blessed once again with snowy trails.
