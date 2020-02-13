Our church is open and welcoming. We are multidenominational; people of any faith are welcome to attend.
On any given Sunday there are several ways to worship:
• 8:30 a.m., Adult Bible Study, where we study the Scripture for the day.
• 9:30 a.m., traditional service. We have prayer, hymns; our amazing choir sings, led by our organist/music director Karen Miller. Pastor Will Vaus gives sermons that always have a wonderful message for the congregation to take home.
• 9:30 a.m., Kids Connection and nursery.
• 10:30 a.m., Apres Service; this is a time of fellowship and sharing some tasty treats.
• 4:30 p.m., contemporary service. Hymns and upbeat choruses are led by pianist Chris Vigneau, Pastor Vaus and Taryn Noelle. Pastor Vaus gives another wonderful sermon that again gives those attending something inspiring to carry home with them.
It is hard to imagine the wonderful organ if you haven’t heard Karen play it. The anthems the choir sings have to be heard to understand how amazing they are. Pastor Vaus has a way of delivering his message that keeps you interested. He usually has something included in the message that causes a smile.
This year the church is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Events are being planned to include the community in this celebration. Watch for upcoming events.
If you have stood on the sidewalk admiring the building, come in and join us. We will be happy to see you and you will enjoy the experience. Come and see.
— Jean Mudgett