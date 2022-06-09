Our church is an open and welcoming congregation of believers. We welcome all to join us.
Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. for in-person worship, or you can also watch online at stowecommunitychurch.org.
Pastor Dan Haugh does a great job presenting the message each week. Taryn Noelle is in charge of the kiddos, who meet in fellowship hall and have Bible stories, songs and crafts. Snacks are provided.
Our choir is simply amazing. Every week they make the most wonderful sounds.
Mark your calendars for June 12 at 6 p.m. when we hold the installation service for Haugh. A reception will follow.
Our church is also looking to fill a few positions: director of youth ministries, wedding coordinator and nursery coordinator. If you or someone you know might be interested, contact the church office.
Were you married at Stowe Community Church? Would you like to renew your vows? Contact Marylou Durett or the pastor to discuss having that happen.
We had a wonderful response to our winter clothes drive. Many will be warmed next winter because of the generosity of the community. Thanks to all who donated.
We will soon be collecting backpacks for children. Keep your eyes peeled for more information.
We always collect non-perishable food items for the Lamoille Food Shelf. Donations can be left in the box in the narthex or in the box one in the hall downstairs.
If you have any needs our prayer team is ready and willing to help you. Call 802-253-7257.
Hope to see you on Sunday looking all suntanned and healthy.
— Jean Mudgett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.