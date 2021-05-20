Sunday, May 23, is Pentecost, the festival when Christians celebrate the gift of the Holy Spirit. The word Pentecost comes from the Greek meaning fiftieth, to mark the 50 days after Easter. Pentecost is regarded as the birthday of the Christian church, the start of the church’s mission to the world.
Rev. Peter Hammond will deliver a message for Pentecost entitled, “The Mighty and the Gentle Breath of God.” His text is taken from Acts 2:1-21 and John 15:26-27 and 16:4b-15.
Our church is now open for in-person worship for fully vaccinated members and friends at 9:30 a.m. Visit stowechurch.org to reserve a seat as we continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding church attendance. We expect to have more in-person availability in June. Both the 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. services are livestreamed on the website as well.
Each year Stowe Community Church enjoys working with Stowe Performing Arts to host the Noon Music in May series. Wednesday, May 26, will be the last of the four well-received concerts in the series and will be performed by local friends from the Craftsbury Chamber Players. The concerts are free but reservations are required; send an email to lpaparella@stoweperformingarts.com.
Call the church office with any prayer requests.
Donations of nonperishable food items for Lamoille County Food Share can be dropped off at the church. If you are planning to donate, the office would appreciate a phone call at 253-7257.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.