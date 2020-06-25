I am happy to say that we have just completed a full week of virtual vacation Bible camp. Multiple families joined us every day on Zoom and the kids were amazing.
I was constantly amazed at how they would really show up, be present and participate in everything that we had on our daily agenda. We played games, did origami, some art projects, read from our bibles together, listened to a daily Bible lesson and heard amazing praise and worship music each day by the Christian band Citizen Way.
We culminated our time together by having a socially distant gathering on the last day. We played games, read from the Bible, went on a walk and got frozen treats. Needless to say, it was a blast, and I hope that we can do something like this again in the future.
Also, with regard to Kids Connection, we are continuing with our creative corner gatherings on Wednesday mornings from 11 to 11:30 a.m. We meet on Zoom, and if you or your children are interested in joining us, feel free to send me an email and I will send you the link, tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
Happy summer blessings to you all.
— Taryn Noelle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.