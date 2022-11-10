Who ever heard of 60-degree days in November? Crazy.
In Stowe, we had a terrific summer that melted right into a most beautiful fall. Wasn’t the foliage amazing?
Now it’s stick season when all the trees look naked and stick-like.
Soon the Earth will be covered with that fluffy white stuff. Things change all the time and so quickly too.
You know what doesn’t change? God’s love is and always will be the same. At Stowe Community Church, we are wrapped in his love. We share it with those who come to worship on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Why not come and experience it for yourself? Don’t misunderstand, we share it with those we don’t see on Sunday mornings too.
We are a warm and welcoming congregation of believers where everyone is welcome. We don’t have to agree on every little thing to share his love.
Pastor Dan Haugh always gives a special message that will give you something to take with you and sustain you all week and longer.
The anthem from the choir must be heard. It is always incredible.
The kids love Sunday School. The numbers are rising every week as new youngsters join. It is hard to understand the magic of Sunday morning if you do not experience it in person. Of course, you can watch livestream at stowecommunitychurch.org.
Things to remember:
• Women’s Fellowship will sell fresh pumpkin and apple pies for your Thanksgiving feast. Order early by calling 802-253-7257.
• We are also taking food items for the food baskets at Thanksgiving. Our adorable turkey will be in the narthex on Sundays. Please pluck a few feathers and bring the items written on the feathers to church by Nov. 20. Checks will also be greatly appreciated. Just make a note that the money is for Share the Thanksgiving.
If you have a need of any kind, just let the church office know. There are folks who are ready and willing to help.
Enjoy the rest of fall. Be kind, share the love and pray for snow.
— Jean H. Mudgett
