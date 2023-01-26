With this new year off to a warm, blessed and wonderful start, it is so wonderful to be back in full swing with all things children’s worship.
With the amazing addition of our youth worship leaders, Chris and Whitney Vigneau, our Sunday mornings in all things Christian education are happily brim filled with faith, hope, joy and love.
The youth ministry group is thriving with both Sunday morning worship and special monthly meetings, outings and gatherings, and our nursery care program also continues to grow each week, thanks to our wonderful provider, Orly Bryan.
In the children’s worship realm, we are still loving working with our new “Holy Moly” curriculum, and we will be offering another after school ministry class that we call SPARK, for a six-week session, afterschool from 3-4:30 p.m. on consecutive Mondays between Feb. 6 and March 27.
Additionally, due to popular demand, we will also be offering a special theater and acting workshop series in April and May that will culminate in a special presentation for friends and families of the student participants and performers. More info and details on this will come soon.
If you are interested in signing up for SPARK or the theater workshop classes and learning about any of our programming, feel free to send me an email at taryn@stowecommunitychurch.org.
Wishing you all a warm, happy and joyous start to winter 2023!
— Taryn Noelle, director of children’s ministries
