Happy New Year from Stowe Community Church. In 2022, we are celebrating new beginnings with our new pastor who has a new Christian education focus and great, innovative ideas and programs.
One new project is a partnership with Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. We are delighted to have cellist Jia Kim play for our Jan. 16 service at 9:30 a.m. We are looking forward to other great collaborations as we further incorporate the arts into worship. All new ideas will be welcome.
We also want to remind you that our Sunday in-person services include a children’s message during the service and then a children’s time in fellowship hall with Taryn Noelle, director of Christian education. There is a nursery available for the entire service, staffed by Lorna Dill.
Our prayer team is always ready to support, and you may call any requests into the church office at 802-253-7257.
Stowe Community Church is an open and affirming congregation. Our 9:30 a.m. traditional worship service is open to all. Out of respect for others, we do ask that all individuals wear a mask. We will continue to livestream services through our website at stowechurch.org.
— Mort Butler
