Sadly, thanks to COVID-19, we are still unable to gather together in person. We can still worship together every week though. Sundays at 9:30 a.m., Pastor Will performs a service as close to traditional as possible. There are hymns, prayers and a wonderful message, all presented by him. This week, Taryn Noelle will help with readings and responses.
At 4:30 p.m., there is the contemporary service. The only real difference is that the music is a bit more upbeat.
Every other day at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the pastor has a prayer service. It is a lovely time of quiet contemplation and prayer. You can join these services by going to stowechurch.org. Just turn up the volume and scroll down until you see the inside of the church.
Taryn also presents Kids Connection every week. You can watch that on the Facebook site at Stowe Community Church. Chris Vigneau presents music every Sunday on the same Facebook site. He is joined by his wife Whitney.
If you have needs that are not being met, such as grocery shopping, meds picked up or others, our Mission Committee will be happy to help. Just call Chris at 802-760-7359 or Karen at 802-253-9437.
Stowe Community Church is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. Many events were planned for the church that would have included the community.
The first of those was to have been a luncheon this month. Of course, that had to be cancelled.
It is hard to tell whether any of the other events will take place. We are hopeful that they will. Until we can meet again in person, please stay in and stay safe. God Bless.
— Jean H. Mudgett