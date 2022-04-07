The warmth of spring is starting to visit us, and we are delighted to welcome the light and the Easter season. This coming Sunday, April 10, we begin Holy Week with our Palm Sunday celebration. We’ll be focusing on the joy of the that day, before the more somber days that follow.
Music for Palm Sunday will include a spirited “Hosanna Sannanina” by the choir and the traditional hymns “Ride On, Ride on in Majesty” and “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna.”
On April 17 we’ll truly rejoice on the mountain and in our Sanctuary with the traditions of Easter that we cherish. At our 9:30 service at the church, the choir will perform a delightful new piece, a chant-style Alleluia, accompanied by Lynda Dewitt on recorder. Then we hope the congregation will join in on our closing, “The Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah.
During the week, we will observe Maundy Thursday on April 14 at 7 p.m. and Good Friday on April 15 at noon. Both of those services will be at the church. For Good Friday we will be joined by the congregation and ministry of St. John’s in the Mountains. Music will be shared at both these services, hymns and anthems will be quieter and more subdued.
Please don’t forget the return of sunrise service at the mountain summit. Join fellow early risers atop Mt. Mansfield for a non-denominational Easter sunrise service. One complimentary gondola ride will be available for guests on Sunday, April 17, between 4:30 and 5:40 a.m. (weather permitting). Skiing or riding down will also be weather dependent. For details check back closer to the event at stowecommunitychurch.org or call the church at 253-7257.
— Mort Butler
