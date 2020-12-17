On Sunday, Dec. 20, we will be lighting the fourth candle on our Advent wreath in joyful anticipation of the celebration of the birth of Christ. The sermon title for Sunday worship is “A Present Pregnant with Possibilities” and will be delivered by our interim pastor, the Rev. Peter Hammond.
His message is based on the Biblical text found in the Gospel of Luke’s first chapter (26-38 and 47-55), the lovely account of the foretelling of the birth of Christ. Janet Godin will offer a solo from Handel’s “Messiah.” This service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at 9:30 a.m. stowechurch.org. A contemporary worship service is held at 1:30 p.m.
We will gather virtually via livestream on Christmas Eve with two services. At 5 p.m., join us for “A Family Christmas Eve Service,” which has been especially planned to engage children. The 8 p.m. Christmas Eve Service will be a “Festival of Lesson and Carols.” Special music will be provided by Lynne von Trapp and Barbara Stotsenberg. The congregation will be invited to join in singing the carols with words included in the online bulletin.
A special virtual Christmas celebration is being prepared by our talented director of children’s ministry, Taryn Noelle. This program will be available to view on the church website beginning Dec. 18. The virtual celebration is a compilation of photos and videos by members and friends who will be sharing their holiday talents and traditions. May hope, love, joy and peace fill your heart during this holy season and throughout the coming year.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
