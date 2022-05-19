Our church has transitioned to a new website. Check us out at stowecommunitychurch.org to learn about all the exciting activities going on. Join us on Sunday, May 22, when Pastor Dan Haugh will be preaching on hospitality and community based on the Scripture passage from Acts 16:9-15.
We will also have the pleasure of witnessing the sacrament of baptism during the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Our services are livestreamed. Masks are recommended but not required.
We are looking forward to the installation of Haugh on Sunday, June 12, at 6 p.m. This is a time when our congregation celebrates his call to serve our church in ministry. The Rev. Dr. Scott Herr, of the Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, Conn., will be guest preacher and the service will include special music and participation by local area clergy. All members of the Stowe community are invited to attend.
Food insecurity continues to be a reality for quite a few residents in our community. Help us keep our food share box supplied by dropping off non-perishable items such as peanut butter, cereal, tune, pasta, pasta sauce, canned fruit and vegetables.
Our prayers continue for the people of Ukraine. While many humanitarian efforts are ongoing, we can continue to pray for Ukrainian refugees and for elderly and other vulnerable people who are displaced within Ukraine and unable to leave.
Our church hosts the Stowe Performing Arts Noon Music in May series, and on May 25 offers the music of the Heliand Consort performing on piano, oboe and bassoon. This series is free and open to the public.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
