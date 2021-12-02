Advent is upon us, and we honor it with many events, celebrations and services. Looking forward to Christmas, Stowe Community Church will host its Christmas craft and bake sale in fellowship hall on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We hope to have some decorated wreaths available, but should those be sold out, we’ll still have baked and candy treats, ornaments, toys and other items for sale.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, we will once again observe Blue Christmas, a special service of remembrance, healing and hope, at 6:45 p.m. While the holidays are known for shiny new bicycles, family traditions, pumpkin pie and stockings, for some, hearts are hurting. Join us for a service dedicated to honoring all that has been lost these past months and invoke hope for the year to come. All are welcome. For information, email info@stowechurch.org or call the office at 802-253-7257
Our theater team, with Taryn Noelle directing, has been practicing for the production of “A Christmas Carol,” an adaptation of the famous Dickens’ story. Reservations are recommended for this show, Friday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 12. More details can be found on the church website, stowechurch.org.
We welcome all to our Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. each week. Please continue to support the work of the church with your donation, through our website, or in-person. We are hoping to support several community organizations through their holiday giving campaigns.
Our prayer team is always ready to support you, and you may call in any requests to the church office.
— Mort Butler
