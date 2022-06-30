On June 12, I was honored to have my service of installation at Stowe Community Church. Though I have been serving as the pastor since Sept. 1, this special ceremony officially affirmed my calling to be the 13th minister of this historic church. I was blessed to have many local clergy participate and to have my mentor, Rev. Dr. Scott Herr, preach.
He based his message on a Scripture that Rabbi David Fainsilber read in English and Hebrew right before the sermon from Micah 6:8: “He has told you, O mortal, what is good, and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?”
Toward the end of the service, local clergy and our church leaders came forward and through the laying of hands, invited God’s spirit to descend upon us all so that we may be empowered and equipped to be a community that seeks justice, loves kindness and walks humbly with God.
I am honored to be part of what God is doing in and through the greater Stowe community and excited to partner with our local houses of worship and civic leaders to grow together toward that vision.
One way this summer that our church is showing kindness is through our community backpack drive to support local students. We are also hosting an evening of food and music on Sunday, July 3 in Parsonage Park located across the street from the church. We will have a cookout at 5:30 p.m. followed by a worship service featuring a wide array of musical genres themed around freedom and liberty.
For more information about these events, visit stowecommunitychurch.org or follow us on social media.
— Rev. Daniel Haugh
