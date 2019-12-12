We are solidly in the holiday mode at Stowe Community Church. We’ve already enjoyed our Christmas Carol Sing-Along, and we observed our Blue Christmas Remembrance Service last Sunday.
Coming up, we will host our 28th production of Handel’s “Messiah” on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. A full orchestra, terrific soloists, and the audience sings along for the choruses — a musical delight.
During our Sunday services this month, we are including Christmas music as well as the liturgically appropriate Advent songs, as we think there aren’t enough opportunities to sing the Christmas favorites without extending a little. As always, the musical notes in each week’s bulletin provide more detail about the music played and sung.
We are fortunate to have Karen Miller, our organist, supply these for us.
Each Sunday, we hold two services, the traditional format service at 9:30 a.m. and the contemporary service at 4:40 p.m. Kids’ Connection and child care are available at both services.
All are welcome also at Bible study, 8:30 a.m. each Sunday.
Keep a spot on your calendar for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Dec. 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m., all at the church.
We encourage those attending the 9:30 a.m. service to stay for apres-worship coffee and tea bar, for great treats and fellowship.
For those not able to be in Stowe on a particular Sunday, we encourage you to watch both services through our livestream at our website, stowechurch.org.
— Mort Butler