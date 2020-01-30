A traditional service is held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St. During that service we enjoy organ accompaniment from Karen Miller and our Simmons Tracker Pipe Organ, with an anthem and introit from the choir, and hymns sung by the congregation.
Karen also shares some music history every week in our bulletin. For Sunday, Feb. 2, we will learn about three great composers, all born in 1685 — J.S. Bach, George Frideric Handel and Domenico Scarlatti — and three of their close contemporaries.
Karen says, “From the viewpoint of 2020, it is interesting to look back and ponder whose music made the most impact on musicians of the coming generations … and whose music is most performed today.” We always enjoy hearing the work of these composers and trust that you will, too, if you join us at the 9:30 a.m. service.
Contemporary Christian music is featured at our 4:30 p.m. service. Our music team, headed up by Chris Vigneau, Taryn Noelle and Will Vaus, leads the congregation in singing and perform solo and small group pieces. Chris is a superb, well-known pianist. We know you’ll enjoy all of them, too.
Kids’ Connection and Child Care are available at both services. All are welcome also at Bible study at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday.
For those not able to be in Stowe on a particular Sunday, we encourage you to watch both services through our livestream at our website, stowechurch.org.
— Mort Butler